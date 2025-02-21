HCM City readies for ProPak Vietnam & DrinkTech Vietnam expos

HCM CITY — The 18th International Processing, Packaging, and Handling Technology Exhibition (ProPak Vietnam 2025) and the 2nd International Beverage Technology Exhibition (DrinkTech Vietnam 2025) will take place from March 18 to 20 at the Saigon Exhibition and Convention Centre in HCM City.

It is expected to bring together 340 exhibitors from 26 countries and territories, including Australia, Austria, China, Denmark, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Italy, Japan, Malaysia, Netherlands, New Zealand, Philippines, Singapore, the Republic of Korea, Spain, Sweden, Switzerland, Taiwan (China), Thailand, the UAE, the UK and the US.

ProPak Vietnam will showcase cutting-edge solutions to help businesses optimise production lines, enhance processing efficiency and drive sustainable growth.

Hundreds of leading suppliers around the world will showcase their latest products and technologies for food processing, beverage production, pharmaceuticals, printing, coding, marking, labeling, laboratory operations, quality control, cold chain logistics, and warehousing.

The event features live machinery demos, showcases innovative packaging and technologies, and hosts a global buyer-supplier networking platform.

There will be seminars covering topics on green technology trends, sustainable production solutions, and regulatory policies, equipping businesses with critical insights to adapt and thrive in a rapidly evolving economic landscape. — BIZHUB