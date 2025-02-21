Becamex-VSIP joint venture proposes a large-scale project in Khánh Hòa

HÀ NỘI — A joint venture between Becamex IDC and Vietnam Singapore Industrial Park Joint Venture Co (VSIP) has proposed creating a large-scale multi-purpose project in Khánh Hòa Province.

Spanning 3,000ha across Diên Khánh District and Ninh Hòa Town, the project will be divided into industrial, urban and service zones, baodautu.vn reported.

During a meeting with local authorities, representatives of the joint venture outlined their vision for the project, which is designed to foster sustainable development and economic growth in the province. The industrial and urban infrastructure will adhere to eco-friendly principles, align with the existing natural ecosystem, and meet international standards.

Chairman of the provincial People's Committee Nguyễn Tấn Tuân praised the joint venture's effort to draw up an investment proposal after five months of research.

Local authorities would facilitate the investor, Tuân said, expressing his hope that the project would be rapidly implemented, contributing significantly to the province's socio-economic development.

The provincial Party Secretary Nghiêm Xuân Thành urged investors to provide more detailed projections of the project's economic impact, including its contribution to the State budget, which jobs will be created and improvements in local incomes.

Thành emphasised the need for collaboration with local departments to review planning and land use. — VNS