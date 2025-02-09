Tây Ninh attracts $101 million FDI in January

TÂY NINH — The south-eastern province of Tây Ninh attracted three foreign-invested projects valued at US$101 million in January, according to its People’s Committee.

During the month, the province also approved capital adjustments to three projects worth $20.9 million, its report on the socio-economic performance shows.

With respect to domestic investment, the province licensed a new project worth VNĐ80 billion ($3.1 million) and approved capital adjustment of VNĐ25 billion ($994,700) to one project.

The province’s exports rose by 7.3 per cent from the previous month to $580 million, while imports were worth $558 million, up 6.4 per cent.

Retail sales of goods were estimated at VNĐ8.6 trillion ($342.1 million) in January, up 13.4 per cent from the same month last year.

The province received one million visitors in January, a record number and double that of last year, according to its Department of Culture, Sports and Tourism.

Tourism turnover was worth VNĐ473 billion ($18.8 million), up 205 per cent year-on-year.

The Bà Đen Mountain Spring Festival, the province’s biggest festival of the year, began on the night of February 1 at the Bà Đen Mountain National Tourist Area with a series of cultural and art activities.

The festival, with the theme “Hương sắc Tây Ninh” (Fragrance and colours of Tây Ninh) this year, attracted 100,000 visitors to its opening ceremony.

The festival runs until February 27. —VNS