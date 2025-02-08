Bắc Giang workers back to work, ready for new year

BẮC GIANG — Most businesses in industrial parks in Bắc Giang Province have resumed operation after the Tết (Lunar New Year) holiday, the province’s labour federation reported.

Several have had 90 per cent of their staff return, some 100 per cent, including Daejoo EMV Co., Ltd and Viet Nam Broad Telecommunication Co., Ltd in Vân Trung Industrial Park, Mooroc Printec Vina Co., Ltd in Đình Trám Industrial Park, and Fuyu Precision Component Co., Ltd. in Quang Châu Industrial Park.

This shows that the businesses and people are ready and motivated to work in the new year, according to the federation.

On February 3, the first working day of the year, several business directors met and spoke with their staff in factories and workshops, sending wishes and lucky money to start the new year on a high note.

More than 8,000 workers in 16 businesses registered to work throughout the holiday, up 3,000 from the previous year. — VNS