Bắc Giang workers back to work, ready for new year

February 08, 2025 - 17:21
Several businesses in Bắc Giang Province have had 100 per cent of their staff return.
The percentage of workers retuning to work in Bắc Giang's industrial parks after the Tết (Lunar New Year) holiday reaches 90-100 per cent. — Photo courtesy of Bắc Giang Province

BẮC GIANG — Most businesses in industrial parks in Bắc Giang Province have resumed operation after the Tết (Lunar New Year) holiday, the province’s labour federation reported.

Several have had 90 per cent of their staff return, some 100 per cent, including Daejoo EMV Co., Ltd and Viet Nam Broad Telecommunication Co., Ltd in Vân Trung Industrial Park, Mooroc Printec Vina Co., Ltd in Đình Trám Industrial Park, and Fuyu Precision Component Co., Ltd. in Quang Châu Industrial Park.

This shows that the businesses and people are ready and motivated to work in the new year, according to the federation.

On February 3, the first working day of the year, several business directors met and spoke with their staff in factories and workshops, sending wishes and lucky money to start the new year on a high note.

More than 8,000 workers in 16 businesses registered to work throughout the holiday, up 3,000 from the previous year. — VNS

Economy

Rushing for gold and hope

On the 10th day of the first lunar month, the Vietnamese celebrate the God of Wealth Day. Gold shops are bustling with customers as people purchase gold in the belief that it will bring them wealth and success in the year ahead. Let's take a look at the lively atmosphere of this unique day!
Economy

Hà Nội residents queue from 3am to buy gold

Buying gold on God of Wealth's Day for good luck has been a tradition for a lot of Vietnamese, but financial experts said people should consider their own financial health to make sound decisions and avoid unwanted risks.

