Exports of agro-forestry-aquatic products down nearly 5 per cent in January

HÀ NỘI — Việt Nam’s export value of agro-forestry-aquatic products was estimated at US$5.08 billion in January, marking a 4.9 per cent decline compared to the same period last year, according to the Ministry of Agriculture and Rural Development (MARD).

Of which, the export revenue of farm produce reached $2.64 billion, down 6.2 per cent year-on-year; livestock products, $39 million, down 9.3 per cent; aquatic products, $750 million, up 0.3 per cent; and forestry products nearly $1.5 billion , down 4.8 per cent.

Several key agricultural exports saw a decline in value compared to January last year. Notably, fruit and vegetable exports were estimated at $400 million, down 18.1 per cent.

Despite an overall decline, some commodities recorded growth in export value despite lower shipment volumes.

Coffee exports were estimated at 140,000 tonnes, generating $763 million , a 41.1 per cent drop in volume but a 5 per cent increase in value compared to January 2024. The average export price of Vietnamese coffee in January reached $5,450 per tonne, surging 78.5 per cent year-on-year. Rubber exports totaled 180,000 tonnes, valued at $341 million , reflecting a 14.5 per cent decline in volume but a 14.6 per cent increase in value.

Asia remained Việt Nam’s largest export market for agricultural, forestry, and aquatic products, accounting for 47.9 per cent of total exports, followed by Americas (23.8 per cent), Europe (11.4 per cent), Africa (1.8 per cent) and Oceania (1.5 per cent).

Exports to the Americas, Asia, and Europe witnessed a decline in January. Typically, exports to the American region hit $1.21 billion , down 3.5 per cent; Asia $2.43 billion , down 1.8 per cent; Europe $577 million , down 16.2 per cent. Meanwhile, exports to Africa surged 31.3 per cent, while shipments to Oceania saw a modest increase of 0.2 per cent.

According to the MARD, import value of agro-forestry-aquatic products in January reached $3.9 billion , marking an 11.9 per cent increase year-on-year. — VNS