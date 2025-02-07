New entrants set to energise Việt Nam’s stock market in 2025

HÀ NỘI — As the Vietnamese stock market anticipates a dynamic year ahead, several companies are preparing to make their debut, signalling a vibrant phase of growth and diversification.

These forthcoming listings not only reflect the resilience of the country's economy, but also offer investors fresh opportunities across various sectors.

On January 24, Cao Sơn Coal (CST) withdrew its 42.8 million shares from the UPCoM exchange, setting the stage for its imminent listing on the Hà Nội Stock Exchange (HNX). While the exact date of this debut remains undisclosed, the market is keenly awaiting CST's re-entry.

Recent financial disclosures showed that Cao Sơn Coal faced challenges in the fourth quarter of 2024, with profits after tax declining to VNĐ6.7 billion (US$266,613), marking the lowest since Q3 2023.

Phạm Phú Mỹ, a representative of the company, attributed this downturn to significant impacts from Typhoon Yagi.

Additionally, a December 2024 decision by the Quảng Ninh Province People's Committee led to a two-fold increase in land lease costs compared to 2023, further escalating expenses for the company.

In a move considered as the catalyst for the new year's exchange shift, over 3.1 billion BSR shares from Bình Sơn Refining and Petrochemical Co., Ltd. concluded trading on the UPCoM exchange on January 6, transitioning to official trading on the Hồ Chí Minh Stock Exchange (HoSE) from January 17.

The trading volume on HoSE for this newcomer consistently reaches millions of units per session.

By December 5, 2024, Regal Group JSC, which underwent a rebranding in March 2023, secured its registration as a public entity from the State Securities Commission of Việt Nam (SCC).

A pivotal shareholders' meeting is slated for February 7 to discuss public share offerings, plans on the HoSE listing and potential adjustments in business operations and governance structures.

As of late 2024, Đất Xanh Real Estate Service JSC holds a 55 per cent stake in Regal Group. In a strategic move, Đất Xanh Real Estate Service acquired Regal's real estate brokerage segment by purchasing all shares of Đất Xanh Miền Trung Investment and Business JSC on December 26, 2024.

Subsequently, Regal divested its holdings in Nam Miền Trung Real Estate SJC and Emerald Real Estate to the same entity.

With the brokerage division spun off, Regal is channelling its efforts into real estate transfers. The company boasts three prominent brands: Regal Homes (residential development), Regal Mall (innovative shopping centres) and Regal Hotels (luxury accommodations).

In 2024, Regal reported approximately VNĐ550 billion in net revenue, a nearly 50 per cent drop from 2023. However, net profits saw a 35.6 per cent uptick, largely due to the brokerage segment's robust performance prior to its divestiture.

The market is also abuzz with the anticipated return of Vinpearl. In mid-November 2024, the company initiated a significant capital mobilisation effort, aiming to raise nearly VNĐ5 trillion from its shareholders.

The move underscores Vinpearl's strategic intent to bolster its financial foundation ahead of its planned re-listing.

Last year, Vinpearl generated nearly VNĐ14.4 trillion in revenue, up 55 per cent year-on-year, while profits after tax reached VNĐ2.55 trillion, 3.8 times the figure of the previous year.

Meanwhile, before the Lunar New Year holiday, Masan Consumer's Board of Directors set the record date for existing shareholders to subscribe to a public offering of shares at a rate of 45.1 per cent on February 12.

The company plans to offer 326.8 million new shares, aiming to raise about VNĐ3.3 trillion and increase its charter capital to over VNĐ10.6 trillion.

On the same day, shareholders will also be asked for written opinions on an undisclosed proposal.

In early October 2024, the board approved the transfer of its shares from UPCoM to HoSE. With the public offering complete, listing on HoSE may occur soon.

For the first nine months of 2024, Masan Consumer reported a net revenue of nearly VNĐ22 trillion, an 11 per cent increase year-on-year, with a profit after tax of VNĐ5.47 trillion, up 14 per cent. — VNS