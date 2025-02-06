Nearly 23,000 businesses resume operations in January

HÀ NỘI — The first month of 2025 witnessed a record number of businesses resuming operations, with 22,794 enterprises returning to the market.

This figure surpassed the previous peak of 19,121 businesses recorded in January 2022, according to the Business Registration Management Agency, under the Ministry of Planning and Investment.

However, the number of newly established businesses declined sharply compared to the same period in 2024, with only 10,653 new enterprises registered, marking a 30.28 per cent decrease. The total registered capital of newly established businesses in January 2025 reached nearly VNĐ94.07 trillion (US$3.7 billion), down 39.3 per cent year-on-year. Meanwhile, the number of registered workers also dropped by 22.3 per cent to 81,539.

In total, 33,447 businesses either entered or re-entered the market in January 2025. The total additional registered capital injected into the economy reached VNĐ461.3 trillion, reflecting a 55 per cent increase from the same period in 2024.

On the downside, 58,321 businesses withdrew from the market in January.

Notably, a large portion of the temporarily suspended businesses were relatively new, with 20,893 businesses (39.6 per cent) having operated for less than five years. Additionally, 47,617 businesses (90.2 per cent) were small-scale enterprises with registered capital of less than VNĐ10 billion. — VNS