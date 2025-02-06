January CPI up 0.98 per cent

HÀ NỘI — Adjusted healthcare fees, and higher transportation costs and food prices, driven by increased demand during the Tết (Lunar New Year) holiday, led to a 0.98 per cent rise in the Consumer Price Index (CPI) in January compared to the previous month.

According to the General Statistics Office, the index expanded by 3.63 per cent year-on-year, while core inflation rose 3.07 per cent.

Nine out of the 11 categories of goods and services saw price hikes, with health care up 9.47 per cent, transportation 0.95 per cent, and food and catering services 0.74 per cent.

The cultural, entertainment and tourism group rose by 0.27 per cent due to increased travel demand and higher service costs.

In contrast, household electricity costs decreased by 0.51 per cent, water prices fell by 0.29 per cent, and gas prices dropped by 1.26 per cent.

The price of gold rose by 1.03 per cent amid increased pre-Tết demand, and the US dollar climbed by 0.21 per cent.

Core inflation grew 0.42 per cent compared to the previous month and 3.07 per cent year-on-year, lower than the overall CPI rise mainly due to the exclusion of food, electricity and healthcare services in the calculations. — VNS