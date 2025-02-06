Politics & Law
Economy
Business Beat Talking Shop
Society
Life & Style
Expat Corner nom-nom
Sports
Environment
Opinion
Outlook Op-Ed In the Spotlight
World
Video
Photo
E-Paper

Home Economy

January CPI up 0.98 per cent

February 06, 2025 - 13:24
Such factors as adjusted healthcare fees, and higher transportation costs and food prices led to a 0.98 per cent rise in the Consumer Price Index (CPI) in January.
People shop at a supermarket. — VNA/VNS Photo

HÀ NỘI — Adjusted healthcare fees, and higher transportation costs and food prices, driven by increased demand during the Tết (Lunar New Year) holiday, led to a 0.98 per cent rise in the Consumer Price Index (CPI) in January compared to the previous month.

According to the General Statistics Office, the index expanded by 3.63 per cent year-on-year, while core inflation rose 3.07 per cent.

Nine out of the 11 categories of goods and services saw price hikes, with health care up 9.47 per cent, transportation 0.95 per cent, and food and catering services 0.74 per cent.

The cultural, entertainment and tourism group rose by 0.27 per cent due to increased travel demand and higher service costs.

In contrast, household electricity costs decreased by 0.51 per cent, water prices fell by 0.29 per cent, and gas prices dropped by 1.26 per cent.

The price of gold rose by 1.03 per cent amid increased pre-Tết demand, and the US dollar climbed by 0.21 per cent.

Core inflation grew 0.42 per cent compared to the previous month and 3.07 per cent year-on-year, lower than the overall CPI rise mainly due to the exclusion of food, electricity and healthcare services in the calculations. — VNS

CPI price management CPI inflation VAT reduction

Related Stories

Economy

Keeping CPI low key to inflation control this year

Deputy Minister of Finance Nguyễn Đức Chi said with the global economy still struggling to find a path to recovery and geopolitical tensions on the rise in hotspots around the world, the prices of commodities, energy and gold will likely see strong fluctuations in the near future. 
Economy

November’s CPI grows 3.45 per cent

The reasons behind the higher CPI include some localities raising the cost of healthcare services and tuition fees as per regulations, as well as domestic rice prices further rising due to an increase in the export price of the product.

see also

More on this story

Economy

Stock market gears up for a new era

The mission of the securities sector is to continuously develop infrastructure, improve service quality, attract international investors and mobilise medium- and long-term capital.

E-paper

Hanoi today
Hanoi Investment Promotion
Hanoi Tourism
Brandinfo
scoop
nomnom