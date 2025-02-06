Politics & Law
Economy

Foreign investment flows into Việt Nam soared in January

February 06, 2025 - 12:12
Việt Nam recorded impressive growth in foreign direct investment (FDI) flows in the first month of 2025.
A mobile phone assembly line at Samsung Việt Nam. — Photo vneconomy.vn

HÀ NỘI — The newly registered, adjusted capital, capital contributions and shares acquired by foreign investors reached over US$4.3 billion, marking a nearly 49 per cent increase year-on-year, according to the Foreign Investment Agency under the Ministry of Planning and Investment.

In January, foreign investors poured capital into 16 out of 21 economic sectors of Việt Nam.

Among them, the manufacturing and processing industry remained the most attractive sector, receiving over $3 billion. It accounts for 71 per cent of total registered capital, nearly doubling compared to the same period last year.

Real estate ranked second with nearly $1.1 billion, making up 24 per cent of total registered capital, though it that was a decline of six per cent year-on-year.

Other sectors, including science and technology, water supply and waste treatment, also attracted tens of millions of dollars in FDI.

In the first month of the year, 55 countries and territories registered investments in Việt Nam.

South Korea emerged as the top investor with $1.25 billion, 13 times higher than the same period last year, accounting for nearly 29 per cent of total registered investment.

Singapore followed closely with $1.24 billion. Japan and China were also among the major investors.

Bắc Ninh Province attracted the highest FDI, with around $1.4 billion in January alone, surging nearly sixfold year-on-year.

Đồng Nai ranked second with $959 million, more than tripling its previous year’s figure. Hà Nội placed third, registering $716 million in FDI, up two per cent year-on-year.

Meanwhile, HCM City led in the number of new projects, capital adjustments, capital contributions and share acquisition transactions.

In addition, foreign-invested projects in January were estimated to have disbursed more than $1.5 billion, a two per cent increase year-on-year.

The FDI sector exported nearly $23 billion (including crude oil) in January, accounting for 70 per cent of the country's total export turnover, despite a nine per cent decline year-on-year. Imports by this sector reached $19 billion, down by 1 per cent. — VNS

