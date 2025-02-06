Politics & Law
Home Economy

Nhơn Trạch 3 power plant connected to national grid

February 06, 2025 - 10:21
The plant is expected to enter commercial operation in July this year, after meeting technical requirements.
PV Power leaders and engineers officially operate the Nhơn Trạch 3 power plant as it connects to the national grid. — VNA/VNS Photo

ĐỒNG NAI — The Nhơn Trạch 3 power plant, Việt Nam’s first LNG-fuelled power plant, was connected to the national grid on February 5, generating 50 MW of electricity.

The Petrovietnam Power Corporation (PV Power) said the event marked the first time the project has begun feeding electricity into the national grid as part of its testing phase.

The plant is expected to enter commercial operation in July this year, after meeting technical requirements.

Developed by PV Power, the Nhơn Trạch 3 and 4 thermal power plants are located in the Ông Kèo industrial park in Phước Khánh commune, Nhơn Trạch district, the southern province of Đồng Nai. With a total investment of US$1.4 billion, they have a combined capacity of 1,624 MW.

As of the end of January, the plants have achieved nearly 96 per cent of their construction workload. With the support and cooperation of Đồng Nai and the Vietnam Oil and Gas Group (Petrovietnam), PV Power is making every effort to accelerate the progress and put both plants into operation in 2025, the firm noted. — VNS

