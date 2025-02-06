Tiền Giang Province targets $6.3 billion exports

TIỀN GIANG – The Cửu Long (Mekong) Delta province of Tiền Giang achieved an export turnover of US$500 million in January, accounting for some 8 per cent of its full-year target.

Key agricultural products, including rice and vegetables, have experienced significant growth since the start of the year. Nearly 13,000 tonnes of rice were exported, generating $8 million, an increase of over 53 per cent in volume and 37 per cent in value compared to the same period last year.

Nearly 4,500 tonnes of vegetables and fruits were shipped, earning $15 million, up nearly 24 per cent in volume and over 56 per cent in value year-on-year.

The province aims to achieve exports worth $6.3 billion in 2025, marking a 5 per cent increase from 2024.

To achieve this goal, Tiền Giang is leveraging its strengths, seizing opportunities, expanding markets, and promoting its key agricultural and aquatic exports.

Lưu Văn Phi, director of its Department of Industry and Trade, said since early 2025, local authorities have implemented effective solutions to drive export growth.

Efforts are being made to maximise the benefits of free trade agreements, expedite administrative procedures and support export enterprises.

The province is also enhancing supply-demand connections, promoting trade and expanding into new markets.

Businesses are encouraged to adopt information technology, utilise e-commerce platforms and integrate digital tools to improve efficiency and boost exports.

Tiền Giang is also directing key agencies, including the trade and agriculture departments, to collaborate closely with farmers, cooperatives and enterprises to develop stable raw material sources, ensuring a consistent supply of export-quality products that strengthen the province’s presence in foreign markets while increasing farmers' incomes.

The province’s primary export markets include China, the US, the EU, Japan, and South Korea.

With its favourable climate, fertile soil and abundant freshwater, Tiền Giang has a strong foundation for developing specialised fruit-growing areas for export.

It currently has over 84,000 ha of orchards that yield more than 1.7 million tonnes of fruit annually. – VNS