Market extends recovery as VN-Index nears 1,270 points

HÀ NỘI — The stock market continued its recovery on Wednesday, with the VN-Index approaching the 1,270-point threshold, while liquidity saw a slight decline and foreign investors maintained their net selling trend.

On the Hồ Chí Minh Stock Exchange (HoSE), the VN-Index rose by 4.93 points, or 0.39 per cent, to close at 1,269.61 points.

Market breadth remained positive, with 200 gainers significantly outnumbering 123 decliners. Liquidity on the southern bourse decreased slightly to VNĐ13.3 trillion (US$524.8 million), marking a 13.1 per cent decline compared to the previous session.

The VN30-Index, which tracks the top 30 large-cap stocks on HoSE, also advanced by 4.14 points, or 0.31 per cent, to settle at 1,331.35 points. Within the VN30 basket, 15 stocks gained, 14 declined and one remained unchanged.

The Bank for Foreign Trade of Vietnam (VCB) led the blue-chip gains, rising by 0.65 per cent and contributing over 0.8 points to the VN-Index. Other notable performers included Việt Nam Dairy Products Joint Stock Company (VNM), which surged by 2.16 per cent; Fortune Vietnam Joint Stock Commercial Bank (LPB), up 2.28 per cent; and Vietnam Prosperity Joint Stock Commercial Bank (VPB), which increased by 1.6 per cent.

However, minor losses were recorded in certain sectors, including Masan Group Corporation (MSN), Vietnam Airlines JSC (HVN) and SSI Securities Corporation (SSI).

Analysts at Việt Dragon Securities commented: “The current recovery trend is largely driven by reduced supply, as reflected in lower liquidity compared to the previous session. The rebound is likely to continue in the next session, testing the downward gap zone.

"We expect selling pressure to resurface, creating resistance at this level. During this phase, market movements may become more polarised across different stock groups,” the analysts added.

“Therefore, investors may consider taking profits during the recovery phase or restructuring their portfolios to mitigate risks, while monitoring capital flows in the coming sessions. Some stocks showing strong cash flow signals at support levels may present potential entry points, but investors should still manage their portfolios cautiously to avoid excessive buying.”

On the Hà Nội Stock Exchange (HNX), the HNX-Index also recorded gains, increasing by 1.37 points, or 0.6 per cent, to close at 227.98 points.

Investors traded VNĐ821 billion worth of shares on the northern exchange, equivalent to over 48 million shares.

Meanwhile, foreign investors continued their net selling trend, unloading over VNĐ365 billionworth of shares on HoSE and VNĐ13 billion on HNX. — VNS