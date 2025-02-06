Viettel Post wants to increase global reach by investing in cargo terminals at Long Thành International Airport

HÀ NỘI — Viettel Post Joint Stock Corporation (Viettel Post) has proposed that it take part in the investment of two cargo terminals at Long Thành International Airport.

Under a document sent to the Ministry of Transport, Viettel Post said it wants to invest in the construction and operation of the Cargo Terminal No. 2 and the Express Cargo Terminal of the Long Thành International Airport project.

If it is selected, Viettel Post commits to ensuring the construction and installation progress of the terminals. It will implement synchronous and modern investment and apply the most advanced technologies to build and operate the terminals to meet international standards.

In addition, Viettel Post also commits to deploying a smart warehouse system integrating IoT, AI and big data for effective management and operations, which will contribute to ensuring national security for the Long Thành International Airport project.

According to the company, it has developed software and invested in technology to serve the management, control and supervision of domestic and export goods transportation and circulation in a scientific, convenient and cost-optimised manner for some time. However it has so far still lacked the investment in the construction and operation of air freight logistics infrastructure - an important link in its multimodal and cross-border transport network.

The Long Thành International Airport is an opportunity for Viettel Post to complete its multi- layer, cross-border transport network to serve the goal of becoming a major logistics brand in the region and the world. — VNS