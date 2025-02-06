Politics & Law
Home Economy

Thailand reviews anti-dumping tax on Vietnamese steel

February 06, 2025 - 13:20
Export steel pipes at Hoà Phát Group's factory. — VNA/VNS Photo

HÀ NỘI — Thailand’s Department of Foreign Trade has initiated a sunset review on the anti-dumping tariff on cold-rolled carbon steel products originating or imported from Việt Nam, China and Taiwan (China), according to the Trade Remedies Authority of Việt Nam (TRAV) under the Ministry of Industry and Trade.

At present, an investigation questionnaire for foreign manufacturers and exporters has been issued, with the submission deadline set for March 7.

TRAV recommended that the Việt Nam Steel Association (VSA) notify relevant local manufacturers and exporters to answer the investigation questionnaire within the prescribed deadline.

Businesses should proactively co-operate with the investigating agency throughout the entire process in order to avoid being designated as non-cooperative or incompletely cooperative, which can often lead to unfavourable results, it said.

Firms were also asked to ensure compliance with the instructions and procedures, as well as maintaining contact and coordination with the authority to receive timely support. — VNS

