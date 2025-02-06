Cần Thơ grants investment for Vĩnh Thạnh Industrial Park Phase 2

CẦN THƠ — The Cần Thơ People's Committee on Thursday signed the investment policy decision and granted the investment registration certificate for the second phase of the Vĩnh Thạnh Industrial Park (Phú Mỹ 3 Cần Thơ IP) to Thanh Bình Phú Mỹ Joint Stock Company, the project’s investor.

Located in Vĩnh Thạnh District on an area of 540.58 hectares, the project has a total investment of VNĐ7.85 trillion (US$309 million).

With its strategic location, the Vĩnh Thạnh Industrial Park Phase 2 will be integrated with other industrial areas, such as the Phú Mỹ 3 Industrial Park, Cái Mép - Thị Vải deep-water port and Phú Mỹ inland container port, forming a comprehensive industrial supply chain for efficient transport and product processing.

This industrial park is set to become a key industrial hub for Cần Thơ City and the Mekong Delta region, featuring a modern, synchronised infrastructure to support secondary investors and industrial operations.

It is expected to attract diverse investments in production, processing and assembly, leveraging the area's strengths while promoting sustainable, eco-friendly development and building a modern infrastructure network.

The investment term is set for 50 years from the land lease date.

The local authorities have pledged to support the investors in land clearance, infrastructure development and resolving any issues that arise during the project’s implementation.

The Vĩnh Thạnh Industrial Park Phase 2 is aligned with Cần Thơ’s goal of becoming a central economic and industrial hub in the Mekong Delta region, contributing significantly to the city's growth and economic development. — VNS