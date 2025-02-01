Cần Thơ calls for investment in additional waste treatment plant

CẦN THƠ — The Cần Thơ City's Department of Natural Resources and Environment is calling for investment in an additional waste treatment plant with a capacity of 400-500 tonnes per day.

Acting director of the department Trần Phú Lộc Thành said that Cần Thơ currently has two waste treatment plants including Cần Thơ Solid Waste Treatment Plant with a capacity of about 400 tonnes per day and a Waste Incineration Plant with a capacity of 100 tonnes per day.

However, the amount of waste these factories have to process every day is exceeding their capacity by 20-30 per cent.

Currently, the amount of domestic solid waste generated in Cần Thơ City is about 650 tonnes per day, and compared to the capacity of the two factories above, the amount of excess waste is about 150 tonnes per day.

Moreover, the Waste Incineration Plant will stop operating at the end of 2025. Therefore, Thành said that calling for investment in additional waste treatment plants is the department's key task in 2025.

The Department of Natural Resources and Environment will proactively coordinate closely with the Department of Planning and Investment to carry out the task of calling for investment for a new waste treatment plant.

Thành also requested that districts strengthen the management of collection, transportation and treatment of household waste, and not let waste accumulate, which causes environmental pollution and affects urban aesthetics.

The Department of Environmental Management and the Department of Inspection organise inspections and penalties for violations to set an example in environmental management, so that Cần Thơ City can truly become a civilised, modern, bright, green, clean and beautiful city.

In 2024, the rate of collection and treatment of urban solid waste in Cần Thơ reached 99 per cent, meeting the set target. However, solid waste management in districts still faces many difficulties in terms of collection vehicles, incomplete solid waste collection infrastructure, and the organisation and implementation of waste collection after classification in districts is still quite slow.

The city has planned a waste treatment area in Thới Lai District with an area of ​​60 hectares. In this area, a new daily solid waste treatment plant with modern, environmentally friendly technology and an industrial waste treatment plant will be built.

At the same time, the city will invest in building transfer stations and domestic waste collection points according to regulations and suitable to conditions in districts, towns and cities. — VNS