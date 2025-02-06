Politics & Law
Home Economy

Thailand extends work permits for workers from neighbouring countries

February 06, 2025 - 14:30
Work permits for Lao and Vietnamese workers are extended for three months, until May 13, 2025, while Cambodian and Myanmar workers can stay in Thailand for an additional 6 months, until August 13, 2025.
A view of Bangkok, Thailand. — VNA/VNS Photo

BANGKOK — The Thai Cabinet has approved the extension of work permit renewals for migrant workers from Việt Nam, Laos, Cambodia, and Myanmar, Thai Labour Minister Phiphat Ratchakitprakarn announced on February 5.

Accordingly, work permits for Lao and Vietnamese workers are extended for three months, until May 13, 2025, while Cambodian and Myanmar workers can stay in Thailand for an additional 6 months, until August 13, 2025.

That will enable employers to submit the necessary documents to extend Lao and Vietnamese workers' stay and work in Thailand until February 13, 2026, and to make extension for Cambodian and Myanmar ones until February 13, 2027, with the option of a further two-year extension.

Currently, there are approximately 2.4 million migrant workers authorised to work under the Cabinet's resolution until February 13, 2025, with around 1.2 million of them having their names already submitted by employers.

Somchai Morakotsriwan, Director-General of the Department of Employment, announced that the department has been actively promoting employers, businesses, and migrant workers to submit their lists of foreign worker requirements by February 13, and urged them to complete all procedures within the given timeframe to avoid any issues or delays in work permit applications. — VNS

