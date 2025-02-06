People make beeline for gold shops ahead of God of Wealth Day

HCM CITY — Despite rising gold prices, jewel shops in HCM City are crowded these days with people scrambling to buy the precious metal for the God of Wealth Day (10th day of lunar year, February 7) to secure luck and prosperity.

On February 5, Saigon Jewelry Co., Ltd (SJC) on Nguyễn Thị Minh Khai Street in District 3 was packed with customers.

Thu Tuyết of District 7 said she bought a one-mace (3.75 gm) golden piece inscribed with a snake, the year's zodiac animal, to keep in her wallet since it “brings luck and peace.”

“I have a habit of buying gold on the God of Wealth Day every year. This year I decided to buy earlier to avoid crowds and hope to get better prices as prices may increase further on the day.”

PNJ Next store on Hai Bà Trưng Street in District 1 had a large number of customers on February 6.

Quản Trần Gia Hân of District 8 said: “To me, buying gold, especially on the God of Wealth Day, is also a way to wish for a year full of prosperity and good fortune. This year is the third time I have come to PNJ to buy gold during this occasion.

“This year, I plan to buy jewellery such as a ring that I can wear throughout the year.

A large crowd was seen at Mi Hồng gold shop in Bình Thạnh District on February 6.

A woman customer from Tân Bình District, who bought nine 18k-gold ximen bracelets, said: “I have a habit of buying gold after Tết and also on the occasion of the God of Wealth Day for good fortune and to save.”

According to many customers, since buying gold on the occasion is primarily for good luck, the price is not the most important factor.

Buying gold on the God of Wealth Day has become a tradition.

Gold companies stock up a wide variety of gold like plain rings, bullion, prosperity charms, feng shui jewellery, bracelets, and gold pieces decorated with the image of the God of Wealth and the zodiac animal of the lunar year to cater to the diverse demand.

Phú Nhuận Jewelry Joint Stock Company (PNJ) launched the Spring – God of Wealth 2025 collection with a wide range of jewellery and prosperity-themed gold designs.

One of the highlights is the "Vương Xà Trấn Bảo" collection specifically for men. It also has the "Kim Bảo Như Ý" jewellery collection for women.

In addition, PNJ has rolled out the "Ất Tỵ Tất Thành" gold products inspired by the snake for “luck.”

SJC has the Kim Tỵ gold bar (one mace) inscribed with a snake image, the Lucky Gold Snake (one mace) depicting a coiled snake embracing a bag of gold and other items.

Others like Bảo Tín Minh Châu, DOJI, and large gold shops too have a wide range of products.

Jewellery companies are also selling online, and customers who place orders before the God of Wealth Day can get delivery at home or at the store at a designated time.

Thùy Trang, 48, of Thủ Đức City said this year she had pre-ordered a ring from the Vương Xà Trấn Bảo collection as a gift for her husband, a gold piece from the Ất Tỵ Tất Thành collection for her son and a set of jewellery for herself.

“This is for the fourth year I have bought gold jewellery during the God of Wealth Day at PNJ. It is both a gift for loved ones and for myself. I used to buy gold just for good luck, but now I also choose products that have eye-catching designs and can hold their value.”

On February 7, gold and jewellery shops will open earlier and close later than usual to meet the surge in demand.

Global gold prices have jumped in recent days.

On February 6 afternoon, SJC gold bar was priced at VNĐ87.7 million and 90.7 million per tael of 37.5gm for buying and selling. — VNS