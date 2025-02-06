Việt Nam’s coffee exports reach nearly $800 million in January

HÀ NỘI — Việt Nam exported 154,635 tonnes of coffee in January 2025, earning US$799.5 million, according to statistics from the Việt Nam Coffee-Cocoa Association.

Of this total, green coffee exports reached 137,568 tonnes, generating $694.9 million, marking a 38.2 per cent decline in volume, but an 8.8 per cent increase in value compared to the same period last year.

Processed coffee exports amounted to 17,067 tonnes, bringing in $104.6 million, accounting for 11 per cent of total volume and 13 per cent of total export value.

In January, foreign direct investment (FDI) enterprises contributed 21.8 per cent of Việt Nam’s total green coffee export volume and 22.4 per cent of total export value for this segment.

In 2024, domestic enterprises exported nearly 1.35 million tonnes of coffee, generating a record-breaking $5.62 billion in revenue.

The average export price of coffee reached an all-time high of $4,178 per tonne, with prices soaring to $5,855 per tonne in November 2024. Meanwhile, domestic raw coffee prices peaked at VNĐ131,000 ($5.2) per kilogramme, yielding a net profit of over VNĐ90,000 per kilogram for farmers, after deducting costs.

For 2025, the Ministry of Agriculture and Rural Development has set a coffee production target of 1.98 million tonnes, slightly higher than the previous year.

The US Department of Agriculture forecasts that global coffee consumption for the 2024–25 season will rise by 5.1 million bags to 168.1 million bags. Meanwhile, Việt Nam’s coffee exports are projected to increase by 1.8 million bags, reaching 24.4 million bags, supported by improved supply conditions. — VNS