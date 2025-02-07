Bắc Giang sets goal of attracting $1.5 billion in FDI this year

BẮC GIANG — Bắc Giang Province strives to attract US$1.5 billion in foreign direct investment (FDI) this year, according to Chairman of Bắc Giang Provincial People's Committee Nguyễn Việt Oanh.

To achieve this goal, Oanh said Bắc Giang will focus investment in the industrial sector through industrial development, aiming for the 'industrial ecosystem' model, which involves linking industrial parks with urban and service areas as well as with modern technical and social infrastructure.

The province will continue to promote industrial restructuring by attracting investment in large-scale processing and manufacturing industry projects.

The province will also prioritise the application of technology, smart manufacturing, artificial intelligence (AI) and green energy to add value to industrial goods for export. In particular, it will focus on projects in the semiconductor industry with high added value, connecting global production and supply chains, according to Oanh.

As for commerce and services, Bắc Giang will attract investment to develop a modern, competitive and high-quality service industry, with a focus on commercial services in urban areas and around industrial parks. These include transportation services, logistics, banking and financial services, tourism, sports, culture, healthcare, education and high-quality vocational training services.

In the field of agriculture, Bắc Giang plans to attract large businesses to invest in processing and preserving the province's key agricultural and forestry products, such as lychees, processed vegetables, chickens, pigs and wood, to develop concentrated, large-scale commodity production, applying high-tech, VietGAP, Global GAP and organic agriculture standards.

The province will also develop new OCOP products suitable to the potential and production advantages of each locality and strengthen activities connecting supply and demand, linking with local corporations, big cities and e-commerce platforms.

By the end of 2024, the province had attracted over $2.23 billion in investment, including 29 new domestic projects worth VNĐ20 trillion ($795 million) and 73 FDI projects worth $507 million. Additionally, 24 domestic projects received VNĐ2.7 trillion ($107 million) in extra funding, while 74 FDI projects gained over $782 million.

In terms of attracting FDI investment, Bắc Giang ranks 11th in the country, with projects mainly in manufacturing and processing electronic components, garments and logistics. — VNS