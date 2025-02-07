Gold prices mixed on God of Wealth Day

HÀ NỘI — Gold prices surged significantly, exceeding the threshold of VNĐ90 million (US$3,550) per tael at the opening session of the God of Wealth Day on Friday (the 10th day of the first lunar month).

At 9.10am, the Saigon Jewelry Company (SJC) listed its buying price of SJC-branded gold bars at VNĐ86.8 million per tael and the selling price at VNĐ90.3 million per tael, down VNĐ400,000 and VNĐ700,000 per tael, respectively, compared to the end of Thursday.

The DOJI Gold & Gems Group bought SJC gold bar at VNĐ86.5 million per tael, up VNĐ100,000 per tael, and sold at VNĐ90 million per tael, up VNĐ400,000 from the end of the previous day.

Similarly, the price of gold rings increased.

At the Bảo Tín Minh Châu Company, the buying and selling prices of gold rings is now at VNĐ86.5-VNĐ89.95 million per tael, up VNĐ400,000 and VNĐ650,000 per tael, respectively.

Meanwhile, the Saigon Jewelry Company announced its buying and selling prices at VNĐ86.5-VNĐ89.5 million per tael, up VNĐ100,000 per tael for both buying and selling compared to the previous session's closing price.

Vietnamese prefer buying gold to mark God of Wealth Day, as legend has it that the God of Wealth returns to heaven on the tenth day of the first lunar month each year. Vietnamese people consider this God of Wealth Day, so they have a tradition of buying some gold for good luck and prosperity throughout the year. — VNS