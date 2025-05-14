Việt Nam’s food safety chief arrested in massive bribery scandal over fake supplements

HCM CITY — Several health officials in Việt Nam have been arrested for allegedly accepting bribes linked to a massive counterfeit dietary supplement scandal that has been unfolding for years, sparking public outcry.

Nguyễn Thanh Phong, former head of the Vietnam Food Administration under the Ministry of Health, has been arrested along with four of his colleagues for accepting bribes linked to the scandal, raising serious concerns about food safety in the country.

Police announced on Tuesday that they will prosecute Phong, along with Đinh Quang Minh, the director of the Centre for Food Safety Application and Training, and his deputy, Nguyễn Thị Minh Hải.

Also facing prosecution are specialist Lê Thị Hiền and Cao Văn Trung, the deputy head of the food poisoning surveillance department.

While Hải has been placed under house arrest, the others are already in custody.

Phong led the Vietnam Food Administration for two terms from 2015 until the end of last year, overseeing the enforcement of food safety regulations in Việt Nam.

His arrest is part of a broader investigation into the production of counterfeit dietary supplements by Nguyễn Năng Mạnh, CEO of MegaPhaco and chairman of MEDIUSA, both based in Hà Nội.

According to police, Mạnh and his associates allegedly bribed inspection teams from the association to secure favourable reports, receive guidance on how to fix violations, and gain extra time to meet regulatory requirements.

The officials are also accused of improperly approving manufacturing certifications for Mạnh’s companies and issuing product registration certificates without proper oversight.

The investigation has already led to the arrest of Mạnh and several other individuals, including directors and accounting staff from related companies.

They are charged with producing and selling counterfeit food products and violating accounting regulations, actions that have had devastating consequences.

Investigators also revealed that this group used low-quality or untraceable raw materials (some sourced from China) and misled consumers by labeling their products as imported from the US or Europe.

Tests have shown that many of the ingredients in these supplements were present in significantly lower amounts than advertised, with some containing less than 30 per cent of what was claimed on the labels.

Since 2016, Mạnh and his associates have allegedly established multiple companies to facilitate the production and sale of fake supplements, targeting vulnerable populations such as the elderly and children.

The counterfeiting occurred at every stage of the production process, from importing raw materials to manufacturing, packaging, and distribution.

To evade taxes and scrutiny, the group maintained two sets of accounting records (one for internal use and another for tax authorities), resulting in significant losses for the government that have yet to be fully calculated.

When news of the investigation broke, the suspects attempted to destroy evidence, shut down their factories, and flee the scene. But raiding police officers found 100 tonnes of fake supplements.

In a related move, Prime Minister Phạm Minh Chính has recently directed the Ministry of Health to re-evaluate food safety regulations concerning milk products.

The Ministry of Industry and Trade has been tasked with enhancing market oversight to ensure that any illegal production and sale of counterfeit food is swiftly detected and dealt with harshly.

The PM has instructed the Ministry of Culture, Sports and Tourism to address any advertising violations related to food across media and online platforms.

Local authorities have been urged to conduct thorough reviews and inspections of food safety compliance for milk products in their regions.

These counterfeit scandals have raised serious questions about oversight and accountability in Việt Nam’s food safety system, leaving many citizens concerned about the safety of the products they consume.

Experts have pointed to corruption, ineffective management, weak law enforcement, and low public awareness as key factors behind these ongoing problems. — VNS