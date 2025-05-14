HCM City sees 16% rise in jobless claims

HCM CITY — The number of workers applying for unemployment benefits in HCM City increased significantly in April 2025, reflecting ongoing challenges in the city’s labour market, according to the HCM City Employment Service Centre.

A total of 12,376 applications for unemployment benefits were submitted in April, representing an increase of 1,740 cases (or 16.4 per cent) compared to March 2025. Among them, 4,951 applications (around 40 per cent) were submitted via the National Public Service Portal, with the remainder filed directly or uploaded through the city’s administrative processing system.

In the same month, the centre proposed that the HCM City Department of Home Affairs issue 10,609 unemployment benefit decisions. Additionally, 37,314 workers submitted mandatory monthly employment status reports in accordance with regulations.

From January 1 to April 30, 2025, the centre received a total of 35,966 unemployment benefit applications, down 13.2 per cent compared to the same period in 2024, including 45.3 per cent submitted online, indicating a growing trend of digitalisation in public services.

The centre has also strengthened its collaboration with the city’s Social Insurance Agency to verify data and prevent fraudulent claims—specifically targeting workers who have resumed employment but continue to receive unemployment benefits. Irregular payments are subject to recovery according to official procedures.

In the coming months, the centre will continue to assist jobseekers by guiding them through online application procedures, offering vocational training counselling, job placement services, and providing support related to unemployment insurance policies.

The April surge in applications is viewed as a signal of ongoing labour market instability in the post-Tết (Lunar New Year) economic adjustment period. Nevertheless, with proactive management and increased digitisation, the city aims to maintain transparency and efficiency in supporting affected workers. VNS