Buddha’s sacred relics enshrined at Quán Sứ Pagoda as part of Vesak 2025

HÀ NỘI — As part of the Vesak Celebration for Buddhist Calendar Year 2569, sacred relics of the Buddha, recognised as a National Treasure of India, were ceremoniously welcomed to Quán Sứ Pagoda in Hà Nội this afternoon.

A ceremonial procession will be held around Hoàn Kiếm Lake the same day.

From 6am to 9pm on May 14–16, the relics will be enshrined on the first floor of the main hall at Quán Sứ Pagoda for public viewing and veneration.

During this period, the pagoda will not accept offerings, floral wreaths, or donations. Visitors are requested to observe silence, refrain from filming or taking photographs, and follow the guidance of security personnel. Entry will not be permitted for children under the age of two or for those dressed inappropriately. Priority access will be provided for the elderly, people with disabilities, and those with health conditions.

Attendees are advised to minimise personal belongings. The carrying of weapons, hazardous items, food, or beverages is strictly prohibited. Parking is available at the main entrance of Thống Nhất Park on Trần Nhân Tông Street. Visitors will be guided from the Việt-Xô Friendship Cultural Palace to the pagoda.

After the Hà Nội observance, the relics will be transferred to Tam Chúc Pagoda in Hà Nam from May 17 to 21, before returning to India. VNS