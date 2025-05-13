Politics & Law
Economy
Business Beat Talking Shop
Society
Life & Style
Expat Corner nom-nom
Sports
Environment
Opinion
Outlook Op-Ed In the Spotlight
World
Video
Photo
E-Paper

Home Society

Buddha’s sacred relics enshrined at Quán Sứ Pagoda as part of Vesak 2025

May 13, 2025 - 17:31
From 6am to 9pm on May 14–16, the relics will be enshrined on the first floor of the main hall at Quán Sứ Pagoda for public viewing and veneration.
Sacred relics of the Buddha, recognised as a National Treasure of India, were ceremoniously welcomed to Quán Sứ Pagoda in Hà Nội this afternoon. VNS Photos Trương Vị

HÀ NỘI — As part of the Vesak Celebration for Buddhist Calendar Year 2569, sacred relics of the Buddha, recognised as a National Treasure of India, were ceremoniously welcomed to Quán Sứ Pagoda in Hà Nội this afternoon.

A ceremonial procession will be held around Hoàn Kiếm Lake the same day.

From 6am to 9pm on May 14–16, the relics will be enshrined on the first floor of the main hall at Quán Sứ Pagoda for public viewing and veneration.

During this period, the pagoda will not accept offerings, floral wreaths, or donations. Visitors are requested to observe silence, refrain from filming or taking photographs, and follow the guidance of security personnel. Entry will not be permitted for children under the age of two or for those dressed inappropriately. Priority access will be provided for the elderly, people with disabilities, and those with health conditions.

Attendees are advised to minimise personal belongings. The carrying of weapons, hazardous items, food, or beverages is strictly prohibited. Parking is available at the main entrance of Thống Nhất Park on Trần Nhân Tông Street. Visitors will be guided from the Việt-Xô Friendship Cultural Palace to the pagoda.

After the Hà Nội observance, the relics will be transferred to Tam Chúc Pagoda in Hà Nam from May 17 to 21, before returning to India. VNS

Thousands of Buddhist followers and visitors gather to witness the ceremonial procession of the Buddha’s sacred relics to Quán Sứ Pagoda in Hà Nội.
The sacred relics of the Buddha are ceremoniously carried into Quán Sứ Pagoda in Hà Nội.
The sacred relics of the Buddha are ceremoniously carried into Quán Sứ Pagoda in Hà Nội.
The sacred relics of the Buddha are ceremoniously carried into Quán Sứ Pagoda in Hà Nội.
The sacred relics of the Buddha are ceremoniously carried into Quán Sứ Pagoda in Hà Nội.
A large number of Buddhist followers and visitors from across the country gather at Quán Sứ Pagoda to pay their respects.

see also

More on this story

Society

Infrastructure investment helps Thái Bình develop: PM

The projects contribute to creating an attractive business environment for both domestic and international investors, as well as enhancing provincial and regional links, with PPP investment, helping reduce financial pressure on the State Budget and mobilise resources from the private sector.
Society

Educating children about sexual abuse

The Scrap Fabric Project is the first of its kind, tackling the problem in a unique way: providing children in remote areas with underwear, while also educating them about sexual abuse awareness and prevention.
Society

Car emissions testing scheduled from next year

The Ministry of Agriculture and Environment is collecting feedback from ministries and local departments on draft regulations regarding the application of national technical standards for car emissions in Việt Nam.

E-paper

Hanoi today
Hanoi Investment Promotion
Hanoi Tourism
Brandinfo
scoop
nomnom