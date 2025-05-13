Man sentenced to 16 years for leading counterfeit drug operation

HCM CITY — A Vietnamese man has been sentenced to 16 years and six months in prison for leading a counterfeit medicine network.

The HCM City People’s Court on Monday handed down the sentence to Quách Ngọc Giao after finding him guilty of obtaining raw materials from unregulated sources, creating fake packaging, and selling counterfeit drugs to unsuspecting customers.

The 55-year-old man was also fined VNĐ50 million (US$1,900) for the crime.

His accomplices received varying sentences: Trần Văn Nghĩa got nine years and six months, Võ Công Nghiệp eight years, and Phạm Văn Din seven years and six months.

Several other defendants faced sentences between five and six years and six months.

The court emphasised Giao’s actions posed a serious public health threat and violated pharmaceutical regulations.

He began producing counterfeit drugs in 2019, expanding his operations significantly by 2022, according to police.

In August 2022, Giao ordered Võ Công Nghiệp to print packaging for various counterfeit medications, including Fugacar Janssen 500mg (deworming medication), Becozyme, Laroscorbine, Neo-Tergynan, and many others, at a price of VNĐ2,000 to VNĐ5,000 per box (each order consisted of 5,000 products) and sell them through a distribution network

He was arrested on July 11, 2023 while delivering counterfeit drugs, leading to a police raid that uncovered VNĐ1.6 billion worth of counterfeit medicines and other evidence.

Việt Nam is grappling with a serious counterfeit crisis, especially in medicine, supplements, and cosmetics, among others.

Recent findings by authorities have revealed large-scale production of fake goods, undermining consumer trust.

The ongoing problem stems from lax management, weak law enforcement, and low public awareness, experts said. — VNS