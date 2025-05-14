Thousands queue to venerate Buddha’s relics at Quán Sứ Pagoda

HÀ NỘI — From early morning on May 14, large crowds of Buddhist devotees and residents from across the country gathered at Quán Sứ Pagoda in Hà Nội’s Hoàn Kiếm District to pay their respects to the sacred relics of the Buddha.

The relics, enshrined as part of the United Nations Day of Vesak 2025 celebrations, will remain at the pagoda from May 14 until the morning of May 16. Worshippers began queuing as early as 6am, waiting in quiet reverence for their turn to perform the traditional veneration rites.

This rare and spiritually significant display forms part of a nationwide series of activities marking Vesak, the Buddha’s birthday, and has attracted considerable public interest.

Quán Sứ Pagoda, which also serves as the headquarters of the Việt Nam Buddhist Sangha, is expected to receive thousands more visitors in the coming days. To accommodate the influx, the pagoda has extended its opening hours from 7am to 9.30pm. — VNS