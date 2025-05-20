Ample Việt Nam–RoK cooperation opportunities in Hải Phòng

HẢI PHÒNG — Hải Phòng is committed to facilitating foreign direct investment (FDI) enterprises in pursuing long-term, effective and sustainable operations locally, Permanent Vice Chairman of the municipal People’s Committee Lê Anh Quân stated at a seminar held on May 20 to discuss opportunities and challenges for Vietnamese and Korean firms operating in the northern port city.

Quân noted that Hải Phòng will continue efforts to enhance its business climate, assist enterprises in accessing land, credit, and skilled human resources, while also prioritising the training of a high-quality workforce. The city aims to support domestic businesses, particularly small-scale ones, in developing the capacity to collaborate with FDI firms and adopt advanced technologies to foster effective partnerships with those from the Republic of Korea (RoK).

Seog Myeong Gug, chairman of the Korean Chamber of Commerce in Hải Phòng (KOCHAM Hải Phòng), highlighted that the event provided valuable opportunities for Vietnamese and RoK enterprises to explore potential cooperation, especially in the fields of supporting industries and human resources. He acknowledged that many RoK firms have traditionally sourced supporting products from their home country or others, a practice that has increased operational costs.

Lee Kyung Hee, vice chairman of KOCHAM Hải Phòng, recommended that the city work to enhance the quality of education and vocational training to meet international standards, with a focus on key sectors such as industrial engineering, automation, electronics, and artificial intelligence (AI).

He also encouraged greater collaboration between Vietnamese and RoK vocational education institutions through joint training initiatives, student and faculty exchanges, and internship programmes. RoK businesses, he suggested, should be involved in shaping training curricula and providing practical training opportunities for local students.

The RoK is currently Hải Phòng’s largest investor in terms of total registered capital and the second biggest in the number of projects, with US$14.2 billion across 186 projects. — VNA/VNS