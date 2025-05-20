Dragon Capital reduces stake in Đức Giang Chemical Group

HÀ NỘI — Dragon Capital has divested a portion of its holdings in Đức Giang Chemical Group (DGC), bringing its ownership down to 6.96 per cent of the company's equity.

This strategic decision follows a significant rise in DGC's stock price, which surged by 25.7 per cent from April 9 to May 16, climbing from VNĐ73,100 (US$2.80) to VNĐ91,900 ($3.54) per share.

The sale was executed by two of Dragon Capital's associated funds: Amersham Industries Limited and Norges Bank, each offloading 125,000 shares.

Đức Giang Chemical Group recently reported robust financial results for the first quarter of 2025.

The company achieved a revenue of over VNĐ2.8 trillion, marking a 17.8 per cent increase year-on-year, while profit after tax rose by 18.9 per cent to VNĐ836.8 billion.

Its gross profit margin improved from 32.1 per cent to 34.9 per cent, reflecting efficient operational performance.

Looking ahead, Đức Giang has set an ambitious target for 2025, aiming for a consolidated revenue of nearly VNĐ10.4 trillion, a 5 per cent increase from 2024.

However, the company anticipates a slight decline in net profit after tax, projecting a decrease of 3.4 per cent to VNĐ3 trillion.

As of the first quarter, it had already fulfilled 27.9 per cent of its annual profit target, indicating a strong operational start to the year.

In addition to its core business operations, Đức Giang is expanding into the real estate sector. The company has approved a capital increase of VNĐ500 billion for its subsidiary, Đức Giang Real Estate Company, raising its total capital to VNĐ1 trillion.

This funding will support the development of a 5.4-hectare residential project in Long Biên District, Hà Nội, which will feature approximately 1,000 apartments and 60 adjacent houses. — BIZHUB/VNS