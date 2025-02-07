Hà Nội residents queue from 3am to buy gold

HÀ NỘI — People in the capital city waited outside gold shops from 3am on Friday, due to their belief that buying gold on the God of Wealth Day will lead to a lucky and prosperous year.

They were seen sitting outside gold shops on Trần Nhân Tông Street in the cold and rainy weather, waiting for the morning trading to start.

Gold prices surged significantly and exceeded the threshold of VNĐ90 million (US$3,550) per tael when shops opened and started trading at 6.30am.

Trần Thị Kim Toàn from Vĩnh Phúc Province was only visiting Hà Nội for a few days, but decided to buy gold for good luck.

“Every year, I come to Bảo Tín Minh Châu [gold shop] to buy some gold,” she told Việt Nam News.

“I feel like the rest of the year will be good, bringing luck for my family, and my children will do well in their studies and succeed.”

Nguyễn Thị Lan Anh, also a visitor from Vĩnh Phúc, bought gold with the same wishes.

“I bought a ring and a bracelet. I hope my family lives in harmony, stays healthy, and enjoys prosperity in the new year,” she said.

Jewellery with fengh-shui tones are also on demand as they are believed to bring good luck to those that wear them.

Some shops have even prepared special products to serve customers’ needs.

Phạm Thu Hiền, owner of a jewellery shop said: “This year, we launched a ring featuring symbols of wealth and love, with a small piece of valuable stone in the centre. It's small but beautiful.”

Nguyễn Hữu Thuyết, a member of staff at a branch of Bảo Tín Minh Châu on Trần Nhân Tông Street said: “Besides having a diverse range of products to serve our customers, we also prepare additional staff and facilities.

“We welcome customers at the entrance, offer snacks, increase the number of stalls, and even arrange extra security, working closely with local police to ensure safety, especially with so many customers in the shop.”

Legend has it that the 10th day of the first lunar month is when the God of Wealth returns to heaven. Buying gold on this day is considered a way of paying tribute to the God so he will bring luck and prosperity to buyers during the year.

But the superstition also means that demand rises on this day, which pushes gold prices up, higher than on regular days.

Although the need for luck can be a legitimate reason to buy gold, some financial experts advise people not to buy too much when the price is at its peak, VietnamPlus reported.

They should take into consideration the timing and their own financial health to make sound decisions and avoid unwanted risks, they said. — VNS