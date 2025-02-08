Draft law on State capital management to be finalised by February 13: Deputy PM

HÀ NỘI — Deputy Prime Minister Hồ Đức Phớc on Friday chaired a meeting in Hà Nội with representatives from ministries, State-owned corporations, and enterprises to discuss the draft Law on the Management and Use of State Capital Invested in Production and Business in Enterprises.

He reviewed a report from the Ministry of Finance on the development of the draft and listened to input from relevant ministries, sectors, and businesses.

Discussions centred on decision-making authority in business strategy development, production plans, and the management of State-owned capital. Participants also addressed personnel management, salaries, bonuses, and profit distribution, as well as clarifying terms and concepts related to innovation investment management and the standardisation of inspection and supervision processes.

Representatives from ministries and State-owned corporations acknowledged the complexity of the law, describing it as a "very difficult" piece of legislation. They commended the Ministry of Finance, the lead agency in drafting the law, for its efforts and inclusive approach in the drafting process.

Deputy Prime Minister Phớc provided specific feedback on the management of State capital by various entities. He underscored a fundamental principle in this process, stating:

"Wherever State capital is, it must be managed carefully. Our responsibility is to design an effective and appropriate management mechanism."

He reaffirmed the Government’s commitment to decentralising authority, which would grant businesses greater autonomy and flexibility, enhancing their operational capacity while maintaining oversight.

Phớc urged the drafting committee to incorporate feedback from agencies and businesses and finalise the draft law for submission to the Government before February 13.

The draft law was developed following a review of the limitations of its predecessor, Law No. 69/2014/QH13. It was submitted by the Government to the National Assembly for review during its eighth session in Hà Nội in November last year. — VNS