Retail sales of consumer goods and services up 9.5% in January

HÀ NỘI — Việt Nam's total revenues from retail sales of consumer goods and services in January 2025 have increased by 9.5 per cent over the same period last year, according to the latest report by the General Statistics Office (GSO).

This number increased significantly due to increased domestic consumption demand during the Tết (Lunar New Year) period, alongside a strong recovery in the tourism sector, which has positively contributed to the growth of the trade and service industry.

In the first month of 2025, total retail sales of consumer goods and services in January are estimated at 573.3 trillion VNĐ (US$22.64 billion), up 2.7 per cent over the previous month and 9.5 per cent over the same period last year.

Total retail sales of goods and revenue from consumer services increased compared to the same period last year, thanks to the positive contribution from hotel and other accommodation bookings, catering and travel services.

Retail sales of goods in January were estimated at VNĐ441.4 trillion, up 8.6 per cent over the same period last year.

Of that overall number fuels (excluding petrol) increased by 31.1 per cent; gemstones, precious metals and products increased by 15.5 per cent; automobiles of all types increased by 11.6 per cent; cultural and educational items increased by 8.9 per cent; garments increased by 8.3 per cent; and food and food products increased by 7.8 per cent.

Revenue from accommodation and food services in January was estimated at VNĐ67.3 trillion, up 14.8 per cent over the same period last year. Some localities which showed numbers for bookings of accommodation and restaurants, along with catering sales in January were Đà Nẵng (up 17.7 per cent), Huế (up 17.6 per cent), Hà Nội (up 16.8 per cent) and HCM City and Bình Dương (both 15.6 per cent).

Travel revenue in January is estimated at VNĐ5.1 trillion, up 17.3 per cent compared to the same period last year due to increased tourism demand from domestic and international visitors during the holidays including Tết.

Other service revenue in January is estimated to reach VNĐ59.5 trillion, up 9.8 per cent over the same period last year. — VNS