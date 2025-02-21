Việt Nam's auto manufacturers look to boost exports

HÀ NỘI – Automobile manufacturing, assembly, and export companies in Việt Nam are actively expanding their export markets.

According to a representative from Thaco Group, Thaco Auto has successfully exported a range of products from the beginning of the year, including 120 Kia Frontier K2500 trucks to the Middle East – a market known for its strict quality standards.

In addition, 400 Kia New Carnival bodies have been shipped to India, while 45 Peugeot Django 150cc motorcycles were delivered to Cambodia. All these products were manufactured at the Thaco Auto complex in Chu Lai Industrial Park in the central province of Quảng Nam.

Hyundai Thành Công (TC Motor) is also stepping up its export efforts. TC Motor Chairman Nguyễn Anh Tuấn shared that after successfully exporting hundreds of Hyundai Palisade vehicles to Thailand in 2024, the company plans to further boost exports of various vehicle models to international markets in 2025, Tuổi Trẻ (Youth) newspaper reported.

The presence of made-in-Việt Nam passenger cars in Thailand – a country recognised as a leading automobile production hub in Southeast Asia – marks a significant milestone and is seen as a remarkable reverse leap for Việt Nam's automotive industry.

Meanwhile, VinFast, the automobile brand of billionaire Phạm Nhật Vượng, continues to expand its operations, with plans to launch the VF3 model with a right-hand drive in Indonesia and other markets.

Experts have noted that automobile exports not only benefit businesses but also significantly contribute to the economy, while promoting the development of the supporting industry. This helps improve the quality of domestic vehicles, optimize production costs, and offer consumers better-quality products at more competitive prices, they added. — VNS