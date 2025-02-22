Huế city and Vingroup shake hands to promote green transformation

HÀ NỘI —Huế City People's Committee and Vingroup Corporation formalised their collaboration through a memorandum of understanding aimed at promoting green transformation and sustainable development on February 21.

This agreement is a response to the Vietnamese government's goal of achieving zero net emissions by 2050. Under the deal, the two parties will work together on a comprehensive green transformation and growth program from 2025 to 2030.

Their cooperation will focus on several sectors, including green tourism and industry, green agriculture, green urban infrastructure, green transport and a green lifestyle

A campaign titled 'Fierce Vietnamese Spirit - For a Green Future' will encourage the use of electric vehicles in the city. This includes special policies to assist residents, civil servants and state-owned enterprises in acquiring or renting VinFast electric vehicles.

The Huế City People's Committee will facilitate planning for electric vehicle charging stations and support the development of charging station infrastructure across the city.

This agreement represents a significant step towards sustainable urban development and environmental responsibility in Huế City. — VNS