Bình Định aims to attract 45 projects into IZs

HÀ NỘI — The central province of Bình Định wants to attract 45 investment projects into its industrial zones (IZs) this year, chairman of the provincial People's Committee Phạm Anh Tuấn said.

Chairman Tuấn said his province also expected three IZs - Nhơn Hòa, Nhơn Hội A and the first phase of Hòa Hội - would be fully occupied by the year-end.

For each of its industrial clusters, Bình Định was aiming for an occupancy rate of 75-80 per cent in 2025 and 80-85 per cent by 2030, Tuấn said, adding that the province wanted to attract 200 investment projects, hoping that each would take on an average area of ​​between four and five hectares per project.

In 2024, the province-based IZs attracted 21 projects with a total investment capital of over VNĐ4.3 trillion (US$169 million), bringing the number of operating projects to 343 to date. These IZs have thus far reported an occupancy rate of about 64.2 per cent.

Meanwhile, its ICs last year proved a draw for 29 projects, worth over VNĐ2.7 trillion, lifting the number operating in them to a total of 390 projects valued at above VNĐ18.9 trillion. From that sum, 53 per cent or over VNĐ10 trillion, was disbursed.

However the committee's vice chairman Nguyễn Tuấn Thanh, warned that there remained many limitations in the development of IZs and ICs in the province, such as insufficient technical infrastructure, slow investment progress and ineffective investment promotion activities. — VNS