Partnerships open doors to sustainable growth

ĐÀ NẴNG — A series of Memorandums of Understanding (MoUs) on co-operation in training programmes on semiconductors&AI, and five other investment certificates worth nearly US$300 million were signed by the central city and partners and investors at the City Partnership Forum-Đà Nẵng, Meet Đà Nẵng 2025, on January 17.

The beach city also officially inked deals on friendship and co-operation relations with Genoa City, Italy and Aktau City, Kazakhstan, bringing the number of friendship partners to 50 in 24 countries and territories.

Three biggest investment projects were granted to the Dentium Việt Nam, with a hi-tech investment project expected to 280 tonnes of fuel cells and 260 tonnes of artificial teeth annually, at a total investment of $177 million.

Heineken Vietnam Brewery Company was given certificate on the expansion of its project, increasing production capacity to 500 million litres per year, with a total investment of $77.5 million.

Đà Nẵng International Data Centre JSC (Việt Nam) got approval for its investment project, which involves the installation of 1,000 racks, including 10 racks for cloud computing services, with a total investment of $31.4 million.

The VMR High-Tech Molding Factory project by Viedam Joint Venture Company with an investment of $10 million, and the Aeon Mall Đà Nẵng with Thanh Khê shopping centre project worth $3 million were among the list of the latest investment projects in Đà Nẵng.

Đà Nẵng Semiconductor&AI for Research and Training and Centre (DSAC) and partners Synopsys, Gasa Holdings, TreSemi, Intel Việt Nam agreed on the implementation of educational programmes on semiconductor&AI industries.

Acting mayor of Genoa City, Italy, Pietro said Đà Nẵng and Genoa having a similar share of sustainable goals could co-operate in trade, tourism, shipping, sea connect, clean energy, education.

Looking back to history, the first charity cargo shipment left from a port of Genoa to support Vietnamese people 50 years ago, Vietnamese ambassador to Italy Dương Hải Hưng shared.

Ambassador of Germany to Việt Nam, Helga Margarete Barth said Germany would continue supporting Việt Nam in sustainable development, energy transformation, vocational training programmes, and policy development.

Shantanu Chakraborty, country director of Asia Development Bank (ADB) in Việt Nam, said ADB had inked an MoU with Đà Nẵng, and the bank would be long standing backing behind Đà Nẵng.

He said ADB was a key supporter of the development of the East-West Economic Corridor.

Tom Tate, mayor of Gold Coast City, Australia, said an MoU on friendship and co-operation was signed by the two cities in 2020, even during the COVID-19.

He said this agreement opened the door for both cities to explore partnerships across a range of economic sectors.

“Our landscape is very similar to Đà Nẵng – 52km of coastline with beautiful beaches, a river flowing through the middle and mountain ranges to the west. The Gold Coast has come a long way in a short time - and like Đà Nẵng, we share the same foundation: our city's natural beauty, its people and attractions,” he said.

“Đà Nẵng is also known for its festivals and events, and I look forward to working with Đà Nẵng to see how we can support each other in this sector. We also share similar challenges in protecting our greatest tourism asset – our coastline and natural environment. I will be like a boomerang in Đà Nẵng – I will return.”

Mayor of Kisarazu City, Watanabe Yoshikuni, said students from Đà Nẵng City came to Japan and experienced cultural exchange experiencing a traditional Japanese martial art, kendo, and calligraphy as well as eating school lunch together.

He said Việt Nam, which was ranked number one on the list of rapidly increasing popularity, is popular for its low prices and charm to enable you to enjoy travelling at a low cost.

“Specifically for Đà Nẵng, you can enjoy beach resorts in the city, you can also go to the ancient town of Hội An in about an hour, allowing you to enjoy two different atmospheres in one trip,” he shared.

Mori Takero, Consul General of the Japanese consulate in Đà Nẵng, said four cities had inked friendship ties with Đà Nẵng including Kisarazu City, Sakai, Yokohama and Kawasaki.

A series of sustainable development, climate change, low-carbon and port co-operation projects had been carried out by Japanese partners in Đà Nẵng.

According to Chairman of Đà Nẵng City’s People’s Committee Lê Trung Chinh, the beach hub has inked 105 bilateral co-operation agreements with partners in the areas of economic development, science and technology, culture, education, and national defence and security.

Đà Nẵng had drawn more than 1,000 projects with total investment of $4.35 billion, and it hosted 10.3 million tourists in 2024.

The city has 15 international air routes with 52 flights each day, and it expects to expand to new destinations in Sydney, Gold Coast, Dubai, Qatar, China, the US and Europe.

The city’s tourism department said the Đà Nẵng-Philippines air route would increase to three flights per week from March, while Indonesia had planned one chartered flight per week between March and August. VNS