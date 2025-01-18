Bình Thuận launches largest high-tech chicken farming project

BÌNH THUẬN — Bình Thuận Province has inaugurated Mebi Farm, the largest high-tech egg-laying chicken farming project in the region, marking a milestone in sustainable and advanced agricultural practices. Located in Tân Thắng Commune, Hàm Tân District, the farm officially began operations on January 17.

Developed as a modern ecological urban farm of international calibre, the project spans over 70 hectares and features advanced infrastructure, including renewable energy systems, wastewater treatment, and environmentally friendly operations that meet the latest ESG (Environmental, Social, and Governance) standards.

The project, initiated in 2021, has a capacity of 1.2 million egg-laying chickens and 400,000 replacement pullets, producing over 375 million eggs annually.

The farm operates fully automated facilities integrated with other functional systems to create a closed production chain ensuring high-quality products. Every stage of the process is strictly traceable, from input materials to final packaging.

The farm is divided into two separate zones: one for raising pullets and another for commercial egg-laying hens. Additionally, a state-of-the-art egg processing, sorting, and packaging facility is seamlessly connected to the chicken housing areas.

To address environmental concerns, Mebi Farm employs an automated waste collection system that converts chicken manure into organic fertiliser using composting technology from Japan. This ensures the production of eggs that meet the highest nutritional and environmental standards.

Mebi Farm serves as a model for green and circular agricultural practices, with its fully integrated system encompassing everything from feed crop production, feed processing, and chicken breeding to final product packaging.

All operations meet stringent sustainability criteria, with a focus on organic processes. Equipment and technology for the farm were sourced from leading global companies, including Hytem (Japan), Big Herdsman (China), Bolong and Nabel (Japan).

This innovative project highlights Bình Thuận Province’s commitment to advancing modern, eco-friendly agricultural practices and sets a benchmark for similar initiatives across the nation. — VNS