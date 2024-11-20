Politics & Law
Fashion manufacturing plant worth $20 million given green light in Bình Định

November 20, 2024 - 15:47
An overview of the Hòa Hội Industrial Park in Bình Định Province. — Photo baodautu.vn

BÌNH ĐỊNH — The Bình Định Economic Zone Authority has granted an investment certificate for the TnB Vietnam fashion manufacturing plant project, funded by HGQ ASIA PTE. LTD (Singapore).

Located in Hòa Hội Industrial Park, Cát Hanh Commune, Phù Cát District, the project spans over 8.4 hectares with a total investment of VNĐ495.8 billion (approximately US$20 million). The capital includes $8 million in equity and $12 million in mobilised funds.

The project will be implemented in two phases. Phase 1, covering 3.3 hectares, will be see building work until October 2026. It includes building workshops, warehouses and office spaces, installation of machinery, workforce recruitment and training, and initiating production operations.

Phase 2, spanning 4.8 hectares, will run from November 2026 to November 2027. This involves constructing additional workshops, installing equipment, recruiting additional workers and starting full-scale production.

When completed, the plant is expected to produce seven million high-end fashion items annually. The project is set to operate until 10 March 2067, as per the terms of the initial investment certificate. Capital contribution and fund mobilisation will proceed according to the project timeline.

The Bình Định Economic Zone Authority has mandated that the investor adhere strictly to the project’s objectives, scope and committed schedule, while complying with regulations on construction, land use, environmental protection, labour and investment laws throughout the project’s execution. — VNS

