Hundreds of products showcased at AgroViet 2024

HÀ NỘI — The 24th International Agricultural Exhibition (AgroViet 2024) officially opened on Wednesday in Hà Nội, featuring the theme 'Connecting Value Chains, Promoting Green Agriculture and the Circular Economy'.

Director of the Agricultural Trade Promotion Centre, under the Ministry of Agriculture and Rural Development, Nguyễn Minh Tiến, said the event aims to strengthen international economic cooperation, promote high-quality agricultural products and enhance domestic and export markets. It also offers opportunities for businesses and cooperatives to connect and expand their networks.

This year's exhibition features 256 booths, including 99 from international exhibitors representing countries and territories such as China, Taiwan (China), Mongolia, South Korea, Australia and Russia. Domestic exhibitors from 40 provinces across Việt Nam, include operations from Bình Thuận, Thanh Hóa and Đồng Tháp.

Products on display range from signature local agricultural goods such as ST25 rice, Chi Lăng custard apples and Tân Triều pomelos, to international specialities like Australian Manuka honey, Korean ginseng and Chinese dried fruits. Additionally, the fair showcases agricultural machinery, bioproducts and cutting-edge technologies such as drones for pesticide spraying.

AgroViet 2024 runs until November 23 at the Economic and Commercial Exhibition Centre, 489 Hoàng Quốc Việt, Bắc Từ Liêm, Hà Nội. — VNS