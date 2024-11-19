Politics & Law
Economy
Business Beat Talking Shop
Society
Life & Style
Expat Corner nom-nom
Sports
Environment
Opinion
Outlook Op-Ed In the Spotlight
World
Video
Photo
E-Paper

Home Economy

Promising outlook for F&B exporting

November 19, 2024 - 17:15
Việt Nam has become an important food and beverage exporter in the world. The successful task requires businesses to work together in producing, packaging and testing alongside policymakers. Let’s listen to experts in this field!

see also

More on this story

E-paper

Hanoi today
Hanoi Investment Promotion
Hanoi Tourism
Brandinfo
scoop
nomnom