Promising outlook for F&B exporting

Việt Nam has become an important food and beverage exporter in the world. The successful task requires businesses to work together in producing, packaging and testing alongside policymakers. Let’s listen to experts in this field!
According to the Ministry of Industry and Trade, in the first ten months of 2024, Việt Nam's trade value with the Americas region reached more than US$136.5 billion, an increase of 20.7 per cent over the same period in 2023.
The proposed amendment would require platforms like Facebook, Apple and Netflix, which generate revenues in Việt Nam, to register and pay taxes directly or through authorised representatives starting January 1, 2025.
Green taxonomy, a framework for defining what can be considered environmentally sustainable, becomes critical as a base for banks to accelerate the provision of green credit, heard a conference on Tuesday.
Việt Nam Electricity (EVN), Việt Nam National Coal and Mineral Industries Holding Corporation Limited (TKV), and Đông Bắc Corporation have proposed solutions to secure sufficient coal for power generation as thermoelectricity is expected to rise significantly to meet 2025's socio-economic power demand.