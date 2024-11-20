Brewing success

From farm to cup, Vietnamese coffee is brewing its way into the hearts of coffee lovers worldwide! With sustainability, innovation and a rich cultural heritage, Việt Nam is setting new standards in the global coffee trade.
Since the EU-Việt Nam Free Trade Agreement (EVFTA) came into effect in August 2020, the European Union (EU) has emerged as a leading trade partner for Việt Nam. Vietnamese businesses could unlock significant opportunities from the EVFTA if they know how to capitalise on its benefits.
Việt Nam has become an important food and beverage exporter in the world. The successful task requires businesses to work together in producing, packaging and testing alongside policymakers. Let’s listen to experts in this field!
According to the Ministry of Industry and Trade, in the first ten months of 2024, Việt Nam's trade value with the Americas region reached more than US$136.5 billion, an increase of 20.7 per cent over the same period in 2023.
The proposed amendment would require platforms like Facebook, Apple and Netflix, which generate revenues in Việt Nam, to register and pay taxes directly or through authorised representatives starting January 1, 2025.