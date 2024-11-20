Appliance, cleanroom and high-tech factory exhibition to be held this week

HÀ NỘI — The CLEANFACT & RHVAC VIETNAM 2024 exhibition, which will be held from November 21 to 23 at the Saigon Exhibition and Convention Centre (SECC) in HCM City, will focus on refrigeration, air conditioning, cleanrooms and high-tech factories.

Organised by IBC, INTECH Group, VISRAE and BEXCO, the event serves as a key platform for businesses and experts in these industries to connect, share knowledge and explore sustainable solutions.

This year over 100 exhibitors from countries like Japan, South Korea and China, along with several from Europe, will showcase cutting-edge technologies in refrigeration, HVAC systems and cleanroom solutions. Key brands like Panasonic, LG, Fujitsu and Shuangliang will present their latest innovations, offering attendees a chance to explore new products and form international partnerships.

The exhibition focuses on two main areas: cleanroom and high-tech factory support, featuring equipment, materials and solutions for cleanroom construction and high-tech manufacturing. It also features refrigeration and air conditioning, covering industrial, commercial and residential HVAC systems, cooling solutions and components for refrigeration production.

Highlighting the event is the RHVAC Techshow, which will address 'Sustainable Cooling and Green Transition Trends,' showcasing eco-friendly cooling solutions and energy-saving technologies. An in-depth seminar will also cover the implementation of national policies related to ozone-depleting substances and greenhouse gases, helping businesses navigate environmental challenges.

The event also offers specialised forums on cleanroom technology, Eurovent certification, air quality in medical facilities and data centre infrastructure. With more than 100 companies and numerous seminars, CLEANFACT & RHVAC Vietnam 2024 is a vital opportunity for industry professionals to expand networks, discover new technologies and stay updated on industry trends. — VNS