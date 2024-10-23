Việt Nam’s first international semiconductor exhibition to take place in November

HÀ NỘI — The Việt Nam Semiconductor Industry Exhibition 2024 (SEMIExpo Việt Nam 2024) will take place at the National Innovation Centre in Hà Nội from November 7-8 under the theme of "Elevating Việt Nam in the Global Semiconductor Supply Chain".

The event, the first of its kind in Việt Nam, will be held by the National Innovation Centre (NIC) under the Ministry of Planning and Investment, the Semiconductor Industry Association (SEMI) – a global organisation with more than 3,000 member companies, and 1.5 million professionals in the semiconductor and electronics design, manufacturing, and supply chains worldwide.

Speaking at a press briefing to announce the event on October 23, NIC Director Vũ Quốc Huy said that the event will promote international cooperation to mobilise resources for the development of Việt Nam’s semiconductor industry. The event will also connect domestic and foreign enterprises to develop a supporting industrial ecosystem, and attract investment from the world's leading corporations in the semiconductor field.

Linda Tan, president of SEMI Southeast Asia, said that SEMIExpo Việt Nam 2024 is an important event for Việt Nam as it is an emerging country in the global semiconductor supply chain.

She said with strong support from the Government and a focus on developing a strong semiconductor ecosystem, Việt Nam is ready to make a significant contribution to the global supply chain.

This event serves as a platform for collaboration, innovation and strategic partnerships, and SEMI hopes to contribute to the next phase of growth for the semiconductor industry in Việt Nam and Southeast Asia region as well, she said.

According to SEMI, as the global semiconductor landscape continues to evolve, Việt Nam is positioning itself for a promising future in the semiconductor industry.

Việt Nam's semiconductor market is set to reach US$7.01 billion by 2028, with a robust compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 6.69 per cent from 2023 to 2028. Driven by the Government's ambitious plans to ascend the global semiconductor value chain, the market's growth prospects are brighter than ever.

SEMIExpo Việt Nam 2024 is expected to see the participation of major semiconductor technology corporations in the world and Việt Nam such as: Global Foundries, Amkor, AMD, Lam Research, Coherent, Cadence, KLA, Synopsys, Intel, Marvell, Onsemi Qorvo, and FPT. It also expects to welcome about 5,000 delegates.

During the event, organisations can promote investment opportunities, the development of the industry in Việt Nam, update the world’s advanced technology trends, and participate in dialogues with State management agencies.

In addition, the event will also connect and provide scholarship information for students and promote human resources for the industry. — VNS