Nestlé Vietnam announces new investment in its flagship coffee plant

HCM CITY — In commemoration of 30 years of operations in Việt Nam, Nestlé has announced an additional investment of US$75 million to expand its Nestlé Trị An factory in the southern province of Đồng Nai.

The investment aims to enhance the plant’s technology and production capabilities and brings Nestlé's total investment in the country to approximately $904 million.

The Trị An factory is one of Nestlé's most advanced coffee processing plants worldwide, supplying coffee products to more than 29 countries. It is the only Nestlé factory to produce its complete coffee portfolio including Nescafé, Nescafé Dolce Gusto, Nespresso, Blue Bottle and Starbucks. The plant is also the largest producer of decaffeinated products for Nestlé globally.

The investment was announced at Nestlé Vietnam’s 30th anniversary celebration event, on Friday, where the company was awarded a Certificate of Merit from the Minister of Agriculture and Environment for significant contributions to agricultural and rural development in Việt Nam from 2019 to 2024. Additionally, the Đồng Nai provincial People’s Committee honoured Nestlé with a Certificate of Merit for its long-standing partnership and meaningful contributions to the local community.

The Managing Director of Nestlé Vietnam, Binu Jacob, reaffirmed the company's commitment to supporting Việt Nam's sustainable and long-term growth: “Our continuous investment underscores Nestlé’s unwavering confidence in Việt Nam’s potential and our long-term commitment to its sustainable growth. As we celebrate over 30 years of contributing to the country’s development, we remain dedicated to investing in human capital, technological innovation and sustainable development. We will continue to work together with the country to provide quality nutritional products and create shared value with initiatives that positively impact communities and enhance the lives of all Vietnamese.”

Nestlé began operations in Việt Nam in 1995. It currently employs around 2,300 people and operates four factories in Việt Nam, focusing on the production of coffee, cocoa malt beverages, cooking aids and water.

Guided by its 'Creating Shared Value' (CSV) approach, Nestlé has implemented several initiatives such as 'MILO Active Việt Nam' programme, which has helped more than 20.7 million children across the country get more active. Over the last five years, the company has also provided more than 4.9 million annual micronutrient fortified servings of products aligned with dietary recommendations for children.

Nestlé Vietnam’s NESCAFÉ Plan is another key CSV initiative, supporting over 21,000 coffee farming households to adopt sustainable farming, including regenerative agricultural practices. This has helped farmers reduce their use of water by up to 60 per cent and chemical fertiliser by 20 per cent, while increasing their incomes by 30 to 150 per cent.

Nestlé Vietnam’s 'Nestlé Accompanies Women' initiative is a programme that empowers rural women. It helps them enhance their knowledge of nutrition and healthcare for themselves and their families, embrace digital transformation and build sustainable livelihoods. The programme has reached over 25,000 women across 18 provinces, and improved living conditions for nearly two million households. — VNS