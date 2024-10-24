Nestlé Vietnam promotes regenerative food system

HCM CITY — At the Green Economy Forum and Exhibition (GEFE) 2024, Nestlé Vietnam shared the results of the NESCAFÉ Plan programme, an initiative that contributes to promoting a regenerative food system, increasing farmers' livelihoods, reducing greenhouse gas emissions, and contributing to regenerating a green future.

The exhibition is co-chaired by the Ministry of Industry and Trade and the European Chamber of Commerce (EuroCham) in Vietnam from September 21-23.

General Director of Nestlé Vietnam, Binu Jacob said: "The NESCAFÉ Plan programme is a global initiative of Nestlé Group to bring sustainable value for coffee farmers, communities and the planet. During more than 13 years of implementation in Việt Nam, the programme has achieved many positive results by promoting multi-stakeholder cooperation and always considering farmers as the key factor."

In an effort to guide farmers to transition to regenerative agriculture, the programme not only helps improve the livelihoods of the coffee farming community but also helps create positive impacts on the environment, protecting biodiversity.

Since 2011, the NESCAFÉ Plan has been implemented in the Central Highlands provinces. To date, the scheme has conducted over 355,000 training sessions on sustainable coffee farming for farmers, supported an average of more than 15,000 farming households annually between 2011 and 2023, distributed over 74 million high-yield coffee plant seedlings, and facilitated the replanting of more than 74,000 hectares of ageing coffee crops.

The annual Green Economy Forum and Exhibition (GEFE), themed “Building Green Future”, is designed for key stakeholders from businesses, governments, and non-governmental organisations from Europe and Việt Nam to engage in meaningful discussions and advocate for sustainable practices, policies, and initiatives.

This year, the exhibition is attended by representatives from over 200 companies and organisations across 13 country pavilions, who will present their projects, initiatives, and expertise regarding green growth and sustainable development. VNS