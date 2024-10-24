Textile and garment expo promote green production

HÀ NỘI — Vietnam Hanoi Textile & Garment Industry – Fabric and Garment Accessories Expo (HanoiTex & Hanoi Fabric) is opening in the capital with the latest technologies and raw materials on display, aiming to promote the industry toward and modern and sustainable production.

The three-day event features more than 210 enterprises from 10 countries and territories including India, Bangladesh, Taiwan, the Republic of Korea, Hong Kong, Litva, Japan, Switzerland, China and Việt Nam and is expected to receive more than 10,000 visitors.

Advanced equipment and technology are on display to help businesses find solutions for meeting requirements of free-trade agreements (FTAs) and move towards green production, Vũ Đức Giang, President of the Việt Nam Textile & Apparel Association, said,

He said at the opening ceremony that Việt Nam’s garment industry is not only having significant opportunity for expansion but also facing challenges from the global trends of green development, sustainability and digitalisation, requiring investments in technology for adaptation.

Lê Tiến Trường, chairman of the Vietnam National Textile and Garment Group, said that the consumption demand in three major export markets of Việt Nam’s garment products including the US, the EU and Japan are recovering, providing huge opportunities for Việt Nam.

Orders are shifting to Việt Nam due to problems in Myanmar and Bangladesh and many producers have received orders through to the end of the second quarter of 2025.

Within the framework of the expo, workshops are also helped to discuss prospect of the garment and textile industry, green transition, smart production and sustainable labour.

The garment and textile export value of Việt Nam is forecast to reach $44 billion this year, an increase of 10 per cent compared to 2023. — VNS