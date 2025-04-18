Foreign suppliers paid taxes worth $108.2 million via electronic portal

HÀ NỘI — In the first quarter of the year, over 148 foreign suppliers, including Google, Meta, Microsoft and TikTok, registered, declared and paid taxes through the electronic portal for overseas suppliers.

According to the General Department of Taxation, the estimated tax revenue collected from these entities reached VNĐ2.83 trillion (US$108.2 million).

More than 66,000 households and individuals engaged in e-commerce also registered and fulfilled their tax obligations via the e-commerce tax declaration portal, contributing nearly VNĐ548 billion in total tax revenue.

A representative of the tax sector said that the agency has closely followed the directives of the Government and the Ministry of Finance while proactively implementing a comprehensive set of measures to stabilise the organisational structure and accelerate administrative reforms.

In the first three months of the year, the total state budget revenue amounted to VNĐ668.3 trillion, equivalent to 38.9 per cent of the annual estimate and an increase of 36.3 per cent year-on-year.

Of the 19 major revenue items, 13 reached over 30 per cent of their projected targets and 16 recorded year-on-year growth.

Nationwide, 40 out of 63 provinces and cities posted relatively high revenue performance, exceeding 30 per cent of the estimates. In contrast, eight localities recorded revenue below 26 per cent.

A total of 56 out of 63 localities saw revenue growth compared to the same period in 2024. However, seven localities, Bắc Kạn, Quảng Ngãi, An Giang, Trà Vinh, Hà Giang, Long An and Thanh Hóa, reported lower revenue than the previous year.

Tax authorities are currently implementing several special initiatives aimed at preventing revenue loss and combating tax fraud. These include measures related to personal income tax, imported agricultural products, BOT transport projects, business households and real estate enterprises.

To meet the revenue targets, in April and throughout the second quarter, the tax agency will closely monitor economic fluctuations, particularly US tax policies. This effort will be accompanied by intensified support for the adoption of e-invoices and measures to ensure accurate tax declarations. — BIZHUB/VNS