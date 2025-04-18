Politics & Law
Home Economy

Vietnam Medipharm Expo 2025 returns to Hà Nội

April 18, 2025 - 10:04
The event will host over 300 exhibitors from 30 countries and regions, including the United States, India, Germany, the Czech Republic, Russia, mainland China, South Korea, Japan, Malaysia, Taiwan and Hong Kong.
Visitors at the Vietnam Medi-Pharm 2024. — Photo courtesy of the event's organisers

HÀ NỘI — The 32nd edition of the Vietnam International Medical and Pharmaceutical Exhibition (Vietnam Medipharm Expo 2025) is scheduled to take place in the capital from May 8-11 at the International Exhibition Centre in Hà Nội.

The event will host over 300 exhibitors from 30 countries and regions, including the United States, India, Germany, the Czech Republic, Russia, mainland China, South Korea, Japan, Malaysia, Taiwan and Hong Kong.

Organised annually by the Vietnam Medical Import-Export JSC (VIMEDIMEX VN) and Vietnam Advertisement and Fair Exhibition JSC (VIETFAIR), the exhibition provides a crucial platform for businesses and organisations to showcase their products, exchange industry expertise, explore investment opportunities, form joint ventures and facilitate technology transfer to enhance production efficiency.

The event will also feature discussions on a range of topics, including advances in Japanese preventive medicine, pharmaceutical law, along with medical equipment and supplies regulations, organisers said.

The global medical device market is projected to grow significantly, from US$637.04 billion in 2024 to $893.07 billion by 2029, equivalent of an annual growth rate of 6.99 per cent.

In Việt Nam, the medical device market is also robust, valued at $1.677 million and experiencing a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 10.2 per cent. This growth is fuelled by factors such as an ageing population, increasing standards of living and favourable policies aimed at attracting foreign investment and promoting technology transfer. VNS

