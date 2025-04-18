VN boosts charge to match EV growth

HÀ NỘI — According to the International Energy Agency (IEA), Việt Nam needs between 100,000 and 350,000 electric vehicle (EV) charging stations over the next 15 years – roughly one for every ten EVs – to keep pace with demand.

As climate change and environmental concerns grow ever more urgent, the Government is introducing policies to promote clean transport, particularly electric vehicles. However, charging infrastructure – crucial to the success of EV adoption – is lagging.

According to the Việt Nam Automobile Manufacturers’ Association (VAMA), EV sales reached nearly 90,000 units in 2024, a 2.5-fold increase from 2023 and more than 11 times the figure in 2022. By 2030, the number of EVs in Việt Nam is expected to reach one million, rising to 3.5 million by 2040.

Experts warned infrastructure development is struggling to keep up. Outside of domestic automaker VinFast, which is building a nationwide charging network, other EV brands face difficulties due to the lack of available charging stations.

Nguyễn Mạnh Thắng, director of Whatcar Việt Nam and admin of the OTO+ community, described the issue as a 'chicken-and-egg' situation.

“Investment in charging stations depends on demand. If people don’t see stations, they won’t buy EVs. And if demand isn’t visible, companies won’t invest in the infrastructure,” he said. “But once EV adoption grows, investment in charging becomes inevitable.”

Thắng also pointed out that changing consumer mindset is key. “People are used to the convenience of petrol stations. With EVs, long-distance travel requires planning – knowing where and when to charge. That’s a mental shift.”

Nguyễn Minh Bình, a resident of Đống Đa District in Hà Nội, said the limited number of stations – mostly concentrated in major cities like Hà Nội and HCM City – makes EVs inconvenient for long-distance travel.

“There are few stations along highways, rest stops or in smaller provinces,” he said. “This discourages consumers from switching to EVs or trusting lesser-known brands.”

Experts also highlight the lack of technical standards and regulations as a barrier. Việt Nam has no consistent guidelines on where and how to build charging stations or safety standards for electrical systems and fire prevention. This leads to a fragmented system where companies follow their protocols, including separate electricity pricing models.

On the regulatory side, Nguyễn Hữu Tiến, deputy director of the Department of Science, Technology, Environment and Building Materials under the Ministry of Construction, said that the Ministry of Science and Technology is drafting national technical regulations on EV charging stations.

“We’re working with relevant agencies to develop charging standards for stops, bus stations and urban areas to improve convenience,” he said.

Thắng also suggested financial incentives, such as low-interest loans, to help businesses absorb the risks of investing in charging stations. VNS