Hà Nội to organise two big exhibitions to promote supporting industry in 2025

October 28, 2024 - 15:08
Hà Nội will organise two big exhibitions to promote the development of supporting industry in 2025, according to a plan recently issued by the municipal People’s Committee.
A Hà Nội supporting industry fair was held in September this year. Hà Nội will host a further two big exhibitions to promote the development of supporting industry in 2025. — VNA/VNS Photo Trần Việt

HÀ NỘI — Hà Nội will organise two big exhibitions to promote the development of supporting industry in 2025, according to a plan recently issued by the municipal People’s Committee.

Each exhibition is expected to attract the participation of around 200-300 companies from Hà Nội and other provinces and cities, as well as foreign companies from Japan, the Republic of Korea and Thailand. Within the framework of the exhibitions, conferences will be held to promote investments into the industry.

Hà Nội has a goal of having more than 1,000 enterprises operating in the supporting industry by 2025, 40 per cent of which own production system and products meeting international standards and are capable of participating in the global supply chains.

The industrial production index of the supplying industry is expected to increase by 12 per cent in 2025.

The capital city has identified developing supporting industry as a bold solution to strengthen the capacity of attracting foreign direct investment, increasing technology transfer and leading to the development of small and medium-sized enterprises.

There are currently more than 900 companies operating in the supporting industry in Hà Nội. — VNS

