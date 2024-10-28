Politics & Law
Economy
Business Beat Talking Shop
Society
Life & Style
Expat Corner nom-nom
Sports
Environment
Opinion
Outlook Op-Ed In the Spotlight
World
Video
Photo
E-Paper

Home Economy

Nine coconut plantations in Trà Vinh cleared for export to China

October 28, 2024 - 15:06
Trà Vinh is the second-largest coconut growing area in the country, producing around 444 million coconuts every year.
A coconut plantation in Châu Thành District, Trà Vinh Province. VNA/VNS Photo Thanh Hòa

TRÀ VINH — Nine coconut plantations and two packing facilities in the southern province of Trà Vĩnh have been given approval to trade with China, the province’s Department of Agriculture and Rural Development has announced.

The plantations, over a total area of 1,240 hectares, along with the packing facilities, have been granted export codes by the General Administration of Customs of the People's Republic of China (GACC).

The Trà Vinh sub-department of cultivation and plant protection was guiding them on how to comply with Việt Nam’s and China’s regulations for exports - ensuring that the packing facilities double-check the shipments before sending them to China to ensure food safety.

The nine plantations that were granted access to the Chinese market are two in Cầu Kè District (150 and 111 hectares, respectively), three in Càng Long District (112, 130 and 63 hectares) and four in Châu Thành District (173, 159, 137 and 206 hectares).

The two packing facilities are the Zaria Xanh Joint Stock Company in Phong Phú Commune, Cầu Kè District and the Ecotech Việt Nam Renewables Energy Joint Stock Company in Nguyệt Hóa Commune, Châu Thành District.

Trà Vinh is the second-largest coconut growing area in the country with about 27,400 hectares, with seven million trees managed by around 90,000 households. It produces around 444 million coconuts per year. — VNS

Related Stories

see also

More on this story

Economy

Circular economy a top priority for VN: EuroCham's workshop

Building a circular economy should be among Việt Nam’s top priorities, according to economists and environmental experts, who were speaking during a workshop organised by the European Chamber of Commerce in Vietnam (EuroCham Vietnam) and the Ministry of Industry and Trade in HCM City last week.
Economy

HCM City to host 2024 hardware, hand tools expo

The Việt Nam Hardware & Hand Tools Expo (VHHE) will be held on December 5-7 at the Saigon Exhibition and Convention Centre in HCM City with 400 exhibitors from 15 countries and territories showcasing more than 1,000 products and a number of prominent brands.

E-paper

Hanoi today
Hanoi Investment Promotion
Hanoi Tourism
Brandinfo
scoop
nomnom