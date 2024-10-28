Nine coconut plantations in Trà Vinh cleared for export to China

TRÀ VINH — Nine coconut plantations and two packing facilities in the southern province of Trà Vĩnh have been given approval to trade with China, the province’s Department of Agriculture and Rural Development has announced.

The plantations, over a total area of 1,240 hectares, along with the packing facilities, have been granted export codes by the General Administration of Customs of the People's Republic of China (GACC).

The Trà Vinh sub-department of cultivation and plant protection was guiding them on how to comply with Việt Nam’s and China’s regulations for exports - ensuring that the packing facilities double-check the shipments before sending them to China to ensure food safety.

The nine plantations that were granted access to the Chinese market are two in Cầu Kè District (150 and 111 hectares, respectively), three in Càng Long District (112, 130 and 63 hectares) and four in Châu Thành District (173, 159, 137 and 206 hectares).

The two packing facilities are the Zaria Xanh Joint Stock Company in Phong Phú Commune, Cầu Kè District and the Ecotech Việt Nam Renewables Energy Joint Stock Company in Nguyệt Hóa Commune, Châu Thành District.

Trà Vinh is the second-largest coconut growing area in the country with about 27,400 hectares, with seven million trees managed by around 90,000 households. It produces around 444 million coconuts per year. — VNS